Observatory cameras capture the rare moment a METEOR flies over an ...

7 hrs ago

Spotting a meteor during the brief moments it shoots through the sky is pretty exciting - but this week, stargazers in Costa Rica were treated to something even better. On Tuesday night, cameras monitoring the Turrialba Volcano caught the moment a fireball appeared to dive right through the path of an eruption.

