Now an Indian actor makes waves in Co...

Now an Indian actor makes waves in Costa Rica

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Newkerala.com

This is also the first Latin American film made with the typical Bollywood song-and-dance recipe. Nancy Dobles, a popular Costa Rican TV hostess, is the film's heroine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Dec 19 Weston206 7,554
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
News Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16) Apr '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16) Jan '16 tomin cali 1
News Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16) Jan '16 Roger 1
News Fabiola Santiago: Miami-Dade ready to a absorba... (Dec '15) Dec '15 wild child 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC