(LOOKBACK) Nobel Peace prizes for ser...

(LOOKBACK) Nobel Peace prizes for serving world leaders

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to serving heads of state or government several times since the honor was first handed out in 1901. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos receives it Saturday for his "resolute" efforts to end five decades of war in his country, as enshrined in a historic peace accord signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Dec 19 Weston206 7,554
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
News Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16) Apr '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16) Jan '16 tomin cali 1
News Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16) Jan '16 Roger 1
News Fabiola Santiago: Miami-Dade ready to a absorba... (Dec '15) Dec '15 wild child 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC