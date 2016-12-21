Hurricane Otto causes $15 million in damage to Costa Rican coffee sector
A report by the Costa Rican Coffee Institute has said that Hurricane Otto, which made landfall in Costa Rica on Nov. 24, caused around $15 million worth of damage to the nation's coffee sector, The Tico Times reports. The most affected farms include Buenos Aires, Coto Brus and Perez Zeledon, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Dec 19
|Weston206
|7,554
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
|Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Roger
|1
|Fabiola Santiago: Miami-Dade ready to a absorba... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|wild child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC