Hurricane Otto causes $15 million in damage to Costa Rican coffee sector

Wednesday Dec 14

A report by the Costa Rican Coffee Institute has said that Hurricane Otto, which made landfall in Costa Rica on Nov. 24, caused around $15 million worth of damage to the nation's coffee sector, The Tico Times reports. The most affected farms include Buenos Aires, Coto Brus and Perez Zeledon, the report said.

Chicago, IL

