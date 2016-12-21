HR and IT pros agree: Pallister's working vacations in Costa Rica not ideal
Premier Brian Pallister's Costa Rican multi-week vacation may be longer than what regular workers get, but some say senior managers, such as premiers, fill their down-time with work. However much time he spends working, security experts say Pallister's computer and mobile device need strong protection if he wants to conduct provincial business overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
