HR and IT pros agree: Pallister's wor...

HR and IT pros agree: Pallister's working vacations in Costa Rica not ideal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: CBC News

Premier Brian Pallister's Costa Rican multi-week vacation may be longer than what regular workers get, but some say senior managers, such as premiers, fill their down-time with work. However much time he spends working, security experts say Pallister's computer and mobile device need strong protection if he wants to conduct provincial business overseas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Dec 19 Weston206 7,554
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
News Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16) Apr '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16) Jan '16 tomin cali 1
News Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16) Jan '16 Roger 1
News Fabiola Santiago: Miami-Dade ready to a absorba... (Dec '15) Dec '15 wild child 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC