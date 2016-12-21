Feds: Mpls. businessman evaded $13 mi...

Feds: Mpls. businessman evaded $13 million in taxes through hidden stocks, sham entities

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Star Tribune

A federal grand jury has indicted a Twin Cities business consultant on charges including conspiracy to defraud the government for allegedly evading more than $13 million in income taxes by hiding millions of shares of stock he obtained under other people's names. Scott Phillip Flynn, 54, of Minneapolis is accused in a 13-count indictment returned last week of concealing roughly $50 million in income and capital gains from the Internal Revenue Service as part of a conspiracy alleged to have spanned between 2005 and 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Thu curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Dec 19 Weston206 7,554
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
News Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16) Apr '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16) Jan '16 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC