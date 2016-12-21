Feds: Mpls. businessman evaded $13 million in taxes through hidden stocks, sham entities
A federal grand jury has indicted a Twin Cities business consultant on charges including conspiracy to defraud the government for allegedly evading more than $13 million in income taxes by hiding millions of shares of stock he obtained under other people's names. Scott Phillip Flynn, 54, of Minneapolis is accused in a 13-count indictment returned last week of concealing roughly $50 million in income and capital gains from the Internal Revenue Service as part of a conspiracy alleged to have spanned between 2005 and 2011.
