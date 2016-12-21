Etienne Charles: San JosA(C) Suite

In this case, it is his latest opus, the ten-part San JosA© Suite -soon to be performed live in Trinidad and Tobago for the first time on November 20. [The album was released in the US in June 2016 and debuted live at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest in August 2016.] This suite dares to magnify the idea of the wider Americas as a crucible for the continuing assimilation and transformation of disparate musical influences. It is a space where the Naipaulian idea of "small places with simple economies bred small people with simple destinies" is turned on its head forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.