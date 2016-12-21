Etienne Charles: San JosA(C) Suite
In this case, it is his latest opus, the ten-part San JosA© Suite -soon to be performed live in Trinidad and Tobago for the first time on November 20. [The album was released in the US in June 2016 and debuted live at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest in August 2016.] This suite dares to magnify the idea of the wider Americas as a crucible for the continuing assimilation and transformation of disparate musical influences. It is a space where the Naipaulian idea of "small places with simple economies bred small people with simple destinies" is turned on its head forever.
