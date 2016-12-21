Coyote Peterson stung by a bullet ant...

Coyote Peterson stung by a bullet ant with the most painful sting in the world sting

Wednesday

'It feels like someone's stabbed me with a hot poker!' Daredevil lets a bullet ant with the most painful sting in the world attack him Animal expert Coyote Peterson had, so he travelled to Costa Rica in search of the bullet ant - infamous for its sting which is meant to feel similar to being shot. Mr Peterson knew he would not be able to handle being stung by the ant straight off the bat, so first sought out other pain-inducers to build up his threshold.

Chicago, IL

