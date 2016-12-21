Costa Rica modernized without wreckin...

Costa Rica modernized without wrecking the environment. Here's how.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Grist Magazine

The world's ambulance is growth. To save those kids, countries need higher incomes, more medical clinics, modern water pipes, and sewage treatment plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Dec 19 Weston206 7,554
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
News Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16) Apr '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16) Jan '16 tomin cali 1
News Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16) Jan '16 Roger 1
News Fabiola Santiago: Miami-Dade ready to a absorba... (Dec '15) Dec '15 wild child 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,216 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,709

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC