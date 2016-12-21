Cma CGM Opts for DP World London Gateway

Cma CGM Opts for DP World London Gateway

Wednesday Dec 21

Ships to stop off in the UK for the first time following improvements to the line's North Europe to Central America service rotation. Photo: DP World London Gateway Port CMA CGM's European Caribbean Service is to begin calling at DP World London Gateway Port following enhancements to the rotation.

