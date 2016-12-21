40,000 Haitian, African and Middle Ea...

40,000 Haitian, African and Middle Eastern immigrants expected to descend on U.S. border

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: TheMonitor.com

An estimated 40,000 immigrants from Haiti, Africa and the Middle East are expected to descend on U.S. borders and try to cross illegally next year, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said Tuesday. The estimate comes from the Costa Rican ambassador to the United States, Roman Macaya, who is expecting to receive the immigrants in his country before they attempt to make their way into Mexico and, eventually, the United States, Cuellar said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... 17 hr Sir Real 1
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Dec 19 Weston206 7,554
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
News Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16) Apr '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16) Jan '16 tomin cali 1
News Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16) Jan '16 Roger 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC