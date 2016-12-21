9 Healthy Habits of the World's Longe...

9 Healthy Habits of the World's Longest Living People

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Runner's World

Want to live to 100? Dan Buettner knows the secret to longevity, and it's a lot simpler than you might think. The National Geographic Fellow has scoured the globe for years in pursuit of places where people live much longer than average, and he's dubbed these regions " Blue Zones ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Dec 19 Weston206 7,554
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
News Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16) Apr '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16) Jan '16 tomin cali 1
News Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16) Jan '16 Roger 1
News Fabiola Santiago: Miami-Dade ready to a absorba... (Dec '15) Dec '15 wild child 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,216 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC