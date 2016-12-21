9 Healthy Habits of the World's Longest Living People
Want to live to 100? Dan Buettner knows the secret to longevity, and it's a lot simpler than you might think. The National Geographic Fellow has scoured the globe for years in pursuit of places where people live much longer than average, and he's dubbed these regions " Blue Zones ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Dec 19
|Weston206
|7,554
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
|Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Roger
|1
|Fabiola Santiago: Miami-Dade ready to a absorba... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|wild child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC