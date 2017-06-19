Trump has isolated US in the Pacific ...

Trump has isolated US in the Pacific thanks to climate policy: Cook Islands PM

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Cook Islands PM Henry Puna says the US has isolated itself in the Pacific region in its actions on climate change, and says there are others to fill the gap - including China, India and Russia. Puna met Prime Minister Bill English in the Cook Islands today, having just returned from the UN Oceans Conference in New York.

Chicago, IL

