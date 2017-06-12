NZDF Completes Hydrographic Survey in...

NZDF Completes Hydrographic Survey in Cook Islands

Mariners travelling to the Cook Islands will soon be able to use more accurate nautical charts, which will be updated using findings from a hydrographic survey completed recently by the New Zealand Defence Force . Commodore Jim Gilmour, the Maritime Component Commander, said an 11-member team from the Navy's Littoral Warfare Unit conducted the hydrographic survey for Land Information New Zealand to identify uncharted navigational hazards in Rarotonga and Penrhyn, two of the main islands in the Cook Islands.

