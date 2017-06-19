NZ supports sustainable Cook Islands ...

NZ supports sustainable Cook Islands infrastructure

Tuesday Jun 13

Prime Minister Bill English has announced New Zealand support for a range of infrastructure projects that will benefit local communities and sustainably support increasing tourist numbers in the Cook Islands. "New Zealand is committing $15 million of funding towards the Manatua submarine cable between Samoa and French Polynesia.

Chicago, IL

