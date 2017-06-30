Arts DEVO

Arts DEVO

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: NewsReview.com

Kia orana! That phrase is the ubiquitous greeting on the remote South Pacific island of Rarotonga. It's written above the arrival gate at the airport and springs easily from the lips of most everyone you meet in the Cook Islands, a collection of 15 tiny specks of sand and jungle spread across a span of ocean the size of Western Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,507 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC