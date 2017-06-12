Stranded Kiwi fliers spend cold night...

Stranded Kiwi fliers spend cold night outside airport after Virgin flight turns back to Rarotonga

Friday May 26 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A group of stranded Kiwi fliers spent a cold night outside Rarotonga's airport after their Virgin flight turned back midway to Auckland, before they were made to give up their accommodation for airline staff. One passenger, who did not want to be named, said Virgin's communication was "a real mess", with fliers still unsure when they might get home.

