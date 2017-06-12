Stranded Kiwi fliers spend cold night outside airport after Virgin flight turns back to Rarotonga
A group of stranded Kiwi fliers spent a cold night outside Rarotonga's airport after their Virgin flight turned back midway to Auckland, before they were made to give up their accommodation for airline staff. One passenger, who did not want to be named, said Virgin's communication was "a real mess", with fliers still unsure when they might get home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|tongangodz
|5
|Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Vavau Lei
|559
|Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|13
|who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|1
|Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|jake da mud
|2
|Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13)
|Apr '14
|In defense of
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC