Staying at Aitutaki Village, Aitutaki...

Staying at Aitutaki Village, Aitutaki, Cook Islands

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Location: Next to the beach at O'otu Point on Aitutaki's main island, a stone's throw from the airport. It's at the eastern tip of the island quite a way from town , but who goes to Aitutaki to hang around town? Lonely Planet says the beaches at O'otu Point are the best on the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC