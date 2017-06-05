Smart, attractive design

As Auckland heads into winter, it's hard not to be a little envious of Jolene Bosanquet and Peter Heays when they say they live in the warmer climes of Rarotonga. When they sold their business to move to the Cook Islands, the tourism operators decided to keep an Auckland base for themselves and family - one that would allow them to rent it out fully furnished when not in use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.