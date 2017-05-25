Kiwi surgeon due to operate left with...

Kiwi surgeon due to operate left with no gear after surgical bag removed from flight

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Auckland eye surgeon Dr Paul Rosser is among eye doctors who travel to the Cook Islands once a year to offer eye healthcare to locals. Photo / Supplied A Kiwi eye surgeon who travelled to the Pacific to carry out life-changing surgery was left with no gear after his surgical bag was off-loaded from the flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC