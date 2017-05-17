Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope

Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

The Daytime Emmy-winning travel series Travelscope- now re-titled JOSEPH ROSENDO'S TRAVELSCOPE- scales new heights of adventure, natural splendor and cultural richness this season. Host Joseph Rosendo journeys from the California coast to the islands of Hong Kong and to Chile's Tierra del Fuego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC