Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope
The Daytime Emmy-winning travel series Travelscope- now re-titled JOSEPH ROSENDO'S TRAVELSCOPE- scales new heights of adventure, natural splendor and cultural richness this season. Host Joseph Rosendo journeys from the California coast to the islands of Hong Kong and to Chile's Tierra del Fuego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|tongangodz
|5
|Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Vavau Lei
|559
|Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|13
|who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|1
|Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|jake da mud
|2
|Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13)
|Apr '14
|In defense of
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC