Couple's island wedding dream dashed

Couple's island wedding dream dashed

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A same-sex couple's fairytale story of winning a wedding in Rarotonga nearly ended in tears after they learned gay marriage is not legal in the Cook Islands. Allison McWatters and Tracey Strachan had been together for five years when they decided to get married.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC