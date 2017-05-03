Bar review: The Walking Dead, Atiu, C...

Bar review: The Walking Dead, Atiu, Cook Islands

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Peter de Graaf enjoys home-brewed bush beer in coconut cups - a tradition being revived on the Rarotongan island of Atiu. A skilled barman will adapt the pace and volume in each cup to make sure everyone gets drunk at the same rate.

