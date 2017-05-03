Bar review: The Walking Dead, Atiu, Cook Islands
Peter de Graaf enjoys home-brewed bush beer in coconut cups - a tradition being revived on the Rarotongan island of Atiu. A skilled barman will adapt the pace and volume in each cup to make sure everyone gets drunk at the same rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|tongangodz
|5
|Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Vavau Lei
|559
|Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|13
|who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|1
|Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|jake da mud
|2
|Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13)
|Apr '14
|In defense of
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC