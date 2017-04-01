Affordable South Pacific: Cook Island...

Affordable South Pacific: Cook Islands' exotic charms

Saturday Apr 1

Affordable South Pacific: Cook Islands' exotic charms There are no high-rises, no chain stores, no McDonald's, not even a stoplight. Whereas your resort on Fiji or Tahiti might be isolated on its own island, the ones here are all on the same island so you can easily explore different resorts, restaurants and attractions.

News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
