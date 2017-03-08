Encouraging political participation of Pacific women
Update: 2:20PM PARLIAMENTS within the Pacific region are being encouraged to use the Practice Parliament for Women: Training Manual that was launched at the opening of the second Practice Parliament for Women of the Cook Islands in Rarotonga on Monday. Speaker of the Parliament of the Cook Islands Niki Rattle said the manual would encourage women to enter into politics in the Pacific.
