Cook Islands eases off diesel energy thanks to South Canterbury company
A new $3.9m project led by a South Canterbury company aims to have 95 per cent of the Cook Islands running on renewable energy by the end of year. Infratec general manager Luke van Zeller said the project was the latest in a series of upgrades to overhaul the country's dated power grids which relied on fossil fuels.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|tongangodz
|5
|Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Vavau Lei
|559
|Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|13
|who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|1
|Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|jake da mud
|2
|Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13)
|Apr '14
|In defense of
|4
