Cook Islands eases off diesel energy thanks to South Canterbury company

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Timaru Herald

A new $3.9m project led by a South Canterbury company aims to have 95 per cent of the Cook Islands running on renewable energy by the end of year. Infratec general manager Luke van Zeller said the project was the latest in a series of upgrades to overhaul the country's dated power grids which relied on fossil fuels.

Chicago, IL

