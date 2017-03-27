Bluesky Cook Islands introduces 4G
The operator confirms on its website that 4G+ initially covers the islands of Rarotonga and Aitutaki. The move follows its Samoan sister company's The Cook Islands' 4G upgrade also included adding more network capacity and three new cell sites to increase 2G/3G/4G coverage, particularly around the Tikioki, Central Avarua and Puaikura areas, Bluesky's website adds.
