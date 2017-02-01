Work together is the Pacific gender way

23 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:29PM THE way to close the gender gap when it comes to climate change is to let men and women work together because there is a lot they can learn from each other. Melina Tuiravakai is the communications officer at Climate Change Cook Islands and one of 22 women in Fiji for a negotiators work for women working in environment.

Chicago, IL

