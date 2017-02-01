Washington Club Gets North Cook Islan...

Washington Club Gets North Cook Islands Ham Back on the Air after Lengthy Absence

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: QST

Thanks to the generosity of members of the ARRL-affiliated Western Washington DX Club Pia "Papa Pia" Taraeka, E51PT, of Manihiki, North Cook Islands, is back on the after a more than 3-decade absence. "My interest in Amateur Radio started around 1962 as a radio operator working for the Cook Island and New Zealand governments," Papa Pia recounted on his QRZ.com profile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC