Washington Club Gets North Cook Islands Ham Back on the Air after Lengthy Absence

Thanks to the generosity of members of the ARRL-affiliated Western Washington DX Club Pia "Papa Pia" Taraeka, E51PT, of Manihiki, North Cook Islands, is back on the after a more than 3-decade absence. "My interest in Amateur Radio started around 1962 as a radio operator working for the Cook Island and New Zealand governments," Papa Pia recounted on his QRZ.com profile.

