Singapore Concludes Open Skies Agreem...

Singapore Concludes Open Skies Agreement With Cook Islands

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Massita Ahmad SINGAPORE, Feb 7 -- Singapore today concluded an Open Skies Agreement with Cook Islands, according to the republic's Ministry of Transport. Under the agreement, the airlines of Singapore and Cook Islands will be able to fly any number of services between both countries with no restrictions on capacity or aircraft type, as well as beyond to any third country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC