McCully to visit Cook Islands

Feb 19, 2017 Read more: Scoop

Foreign Minister Murray McCully will travel to the Cook Islands this week to undertake a range of meetings, including with Prime Minister Henry Puna and his Cabinet. "My discussions with Prime Minister Puna and his Cabinet will cover a range of matters including New Zealand's support to the Cook Island's tourism sector, which accounts for over 60% of national GDP," Mr McCully says.

