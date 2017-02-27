Maritime Cook Islands Technical Depar...

Maritime Cook Islands Technical Department Reconstituted

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Marine News

Maritime Cook Islands Reconstitutes Its Technical Department FourNew Senior Appointments to ProvideEnhanced Technical Expertise to Ship Owners Maritime Cook Islands , the international ship registry, hassignificantly enhanced its technical department with a series of senior appointments. The new department now has a much stronger presence in the key European market following the appointments of Paolo Favilli, Rachele Andreani, Brendan Smith and Andrea Emanuele Pippa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15) Feb '15 tongangodz 5
News Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15) Feb '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06) Jan '15 Vavau Lei 559
Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11) Aug '14 koko ngati 13
who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14) Aug '14 koko ngati 1
News Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14) Jun '14 jake da mud 2
News Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13) Apr '14 In defense of 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. South Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC