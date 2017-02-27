Maritime Cook Islands Technical Department Reconstituted
Maritime Cook Islands Reconstitutes Its Technical Department FourNew Senior Appointments to ProvideEnhanced Technical Expertise to Ship Owners Maritime Cook Islands , the international ship registry, hassignificantly enhanced its technical department with a series of senior appointments. The new department now has a much stronger presence in the key European market following the appointments of Paolo Favilli, Rachele Andreani, Brendan Smith and Andrea Emanuele Pippa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|tongangodz
|5
|Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Vavau Lei
|559
|Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|13
|who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|1
|Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|jake da mud
|2
|Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13)
|Apr '14
|In defense of
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC