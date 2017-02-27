Maritime Cook Islands Technical Department Reconstituted

Maritime Cook Islands Reconstitutes Its Technical Department FourNew Senior Appointments to ProvideEnhanced Technical Expertise to Ship Owners Maritime Cook Islands , the international ship registry, hassignificantly enhanced its technical department with a series of senior appointments. The new department now has a much stronger presence in the key European market following the appointments of Paolo Favilli, Rachele Andreani, Brendan Smith and Andrea Emanuele Pippa.

