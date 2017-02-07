Beautiful Manus - idyllic to ruinous in less than four years
VERY many years ago I came under the spell of James A Michener, Louis Becke, Frederick O'Brien, James Norman Hall, Robert Dean Frisbie, Beatrice Grimshaw and other wonderful sojourners in the South Pacific. And I have been fortunate enough to indulge my passion for the delightful backwaters of those myriad islands scattered diagonally across the unending ocean east of Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Oriental Express of seafood fraud' (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|tongangodz
|5
|Working out on water in the Cook Islands (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Cook Islands beauty wins Miss South Pacific title (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Vavau Lei
|559
|Do Cook Island girls digg Samoan boiz?? (May '11)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|13
|who had settled rarotonga tonga or samoa (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|koko ngati
|1
|Construction starts on major Pacific solar proj... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|jake da mud
|2
|Mystery boat in Cook Islands holds dark secrets (Oct '13)
|Apr '14
|In defense of
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC