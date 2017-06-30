World Bank approves $345 million loan...

World Bank approves $345 million loan for Tanzania port expansion

Sunday Read more: Reuters

The World Bank said on Sunday it had approved a $345 million loan for the expansion of a port in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, which the East African country aims to turn into a regional gateway. Dar es Salaam is vying with the port of Mombasa in Kenya to become the trade hub for landlocked neighbors such as Zambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but both ports are hobbled by congestion and inefficiency.

Chicago, IL

