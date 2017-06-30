WHO declares an end to the Ebola outb...

WHO declares an end to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Brazzaville/Kinshasa, 2 July 2017- Today, the World Health Organization declared the end of the most recent outbreak of Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo . The announcement comes 42 days after the last confirmed Ebola patient in the affected Bas-UA©lA© province tested negative for the disease for the second time.

