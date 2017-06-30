UN demands electoral timetable for tr...

UN demands electoral timetable for troubled DR Congo

Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

Under a deal brokered last New Year's Eve, President Joseph Kabila agreed to a transitional arrangement enabling him to stay in power pending presidential and legislative elections by the end of 2017. In a statement, the UN's special representative for DR Congo, Maman Sidikou, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission "to publish an official, consensus-based timetable, without further delay" for staging the elections.

Chicago, IL

