Tunisia and Senegal to co-host 2017 AfroBasket

For a third time in five months, the host of the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket has changed and now, the tournament is scheduled to take place in two countries, Tunisia and Senegal. The latest change saw Angola stripped of the hosting rights who themselves had stepped in when Congo Brazzaville pulled out months ago.

Chicago, IL

