Tragic death of boy, 4, who starved to death prompts calls for schools to do more
Chadruck Mbala Mulo, 4, who was mute, died of starvation after he was unable to alert anyone when his mother, Esther Eketi-Mulo, had an epileptic fit. A coroner has demanded a nationwide schools alert system be put into place following the death of Chadrack Mbala Mulo, who starved to death while hugging his mother's dead body at their flat.
