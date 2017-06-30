This 4th of July, leta s recognize the true role immigrants play in our country

Verta Anyaakuu, center, of the Congo, cheers and shouts, "I'm a proud American," causing the crowd to cheer at the closing of a naturalization ceremony on Friday, June 30, 2017, at the New York Public Library in New York. Over 190 immigrants from 59 countries became American citizens at the fourth annual Independence Day naturalization ceremony hosted by the library.

