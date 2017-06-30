This 4th of July, leta s recognize th...

This 4th of July, leta s recognize the true role immigrants play in our country

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Verta Anyaakuu, center, of the Congo, cheers and shouts, "I'm a proud American," causing the crowd to cheer at the closing of a naturalization ceremony on Friday, June 30, 2017, at the New York Public Library in New York. Over 190 immigrants from 59 countries became American citizens at the fourth annual Independence Day naturalization ceremony hosted by the library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... 2 hr True Christian wi... 3
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC