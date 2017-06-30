Shantha's cholera vaccine achieves 10...

Shantha's cholera vaccine achieves 10 mn doses milestone

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Hyderabad, July 5 Shantha Biotechnics, the Hyderabad-based affiliate of global healthcare major Sanofi's vaccine division Sanofi Pasteur on Wednesday announced that it has reached the milestone of having delivered 10 million doses of its cholera vaccine, Shanchol. The vaccine received the World Health Organization pre-qualification in 2011 and since then, the product has been shipped to 25 countries across the world, the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Tue True Christian wi... 3
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC