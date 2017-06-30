Shantha's cholera vaccine achieves 10 mn doses milestone

Hyderabad, July 5 Shantha Biotechnics, the Hyderabad-based affiliate of global healthcare major Sanofi's vaccine division Sanofi Pasteur on Wednesday announced that it has reached the milestone of having delivered 10 million doses of its cholera vaccine, Shanchol. The vaccine received the World Health Organization pre-qualification in 2011 and since then, the product has been shipped to 25 countries across the world, the company said.

