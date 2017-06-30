Politics Briefing newsletter: Trudeau joins Coldplay, Shakira at music festival
Good morning, What could be better on a hot summer day than a riverboat cruise? Perhaps a riverboat cruise with one of Canada's federal party leaders? Later this month Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be hosting a $275-a-head riverboat-cruise fundraiser in Saskatoon, according to a local riding association website. As much as the Conservatives have hammered the Liberals on their "cash for access" fundraising , the party has been relatively opaque about its own leader's fundraising activities.
