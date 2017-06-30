Maria Borges - First African Model Of The *Century* To Make An Elle U.S. Cover
Inside the pages of the glossy, the Angola-born star shared an inspiring message of why her cover is so sentimental. "The fashion industry is here for everyone, [regardless] of colour or race ," she told Elle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC