Is SA failing to provide leadership in Africa?

One has to wonder whether South Africa is failing to provide leadership on the continent when the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, comes on a state visit last week and we remain silent on our descent into chaos. Based on official statements made by our public representatives, one would think the DRC is a nation at peace and merely going through a leadership transition.

Chicago, IL

