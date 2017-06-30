Haley asks UN not to inscribe Hebron on World Heritage List

Israel's Ambassador to the UNESCO Carmel Shama HaCohen listens during a past heari ng at UNESCO. The United Nations should opposed the Palestinian Authority request to inscribe Hebron's old city and the Tomb of the Patriarchs on the World Heritage in Danger list, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Monday in advance of Friday's vote on the matter in Krakow, Poland.

