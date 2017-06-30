Congo says in talks with Russia's VTB...

Congo says in talks with Russia's VTB for $1 bln investment

Democratic Republic of Congo is in talks with Russian state-owned bank VTB over potential investments worth as much as $1 billion, Congolese officials said. Africa's top copper producer has been hit hard by low commodity prices in recent years.

