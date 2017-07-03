Congo jails American farmer for more ...

Congo jails American farmer for more than 450 days without being charged, State Dept., family say

Marcel Pika, seen here with his wife Josephine and their grandchildren, has been imprisoned by authorities in the Republic of Congo for over 450 days without a single charge levied against him. Pika, a retired colonel who served in the Congo's military, has been detained since March 2016 after he was arrested in the wake of a presidential election that set off violent protests.

Chicago, IL

