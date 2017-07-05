Cast and Creative Team Announced for Sister Africa
SISTER AFRICA, Stephanie Liss' world premiere drama about efforts to aid female and child victims of the Congo's ongoing civil war, will be performed by a cast of actors from the worlds of feature films, opera and the Chicago theater scene. Elayne LeTraunik , Associate Artistic Director of Genesis Theatrical Productions, Chicago veteran actor, and director of SISTER AFRICA, announced casting today.
