Africa seeks greater independence with AU financing reform
African leaders attending the 29th AU summit in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa have taken steps further toward owning a financially independent African Union . The latest call was made by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who urged other African leaders to take the momentum forward to make AU financially independent.
