Who Afro: Dr Congo Ebola update, June 12

Who Afro: Dr Congo Ebola update, June 12

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

WHO, UN Agencies, international organizations, non-governmental organizations and partners continue to support the Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to rapidly investigate and respond to the outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Likati Health Zone, Bas Uele Province in the north-east of the country. On 12 June 2017, no new confirmed or probable cases were reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC