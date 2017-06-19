Volunteers teach AI to spot slavery s...

Volunteers teach AI to spot slavery sites from satellite images

18 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

Online volunteers are helping to track slavery from space. A new crowdsourcing project aims to identify South Asian brick kilns - frequently the site of forced labour - in satellite images.

Chicago, IL

